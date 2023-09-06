Shahjalal shrine bans entry in half pants

In a first, authorities have banned wearing half pants inside the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal in Sylhet.

A signboard announcing the ban has been hung at the shrine's main gate in this regard, drawing mixed reactions.

Many have applauded it from a religious point of view. However, some have criticised the ban, arguing that it is a tourist attraction.

"People of all castes and religions visit Shahjalal's shrine throughout the year. However, in recent times, many tourists have been coming to the shrine wearing shorts. This is disrespectful to the sanctity of the shrine and should not be tolerated. As a religious establishment, it is important to dress appropriately when visiting," said Sarekum Fateh Ullah Al Aman, mutawalli of the shrine.

Hence, prohibitory signboards have been put up to ensure that the sanctity of the shrine is not disturbed, he added.

Abdul Karim Kim, general secretary of the Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa) Sylhet chapter, echoed a similar tone.

"Shahjalal shrine is not a normal tourist area. It is a religious establishment. All religious institutions in the world have certain obligations that should be followed by all tourists. The same is followed with Shahjalal Mazar," he said

However, tourist Rahat Amin expressed his annoyance at the decision of the shrine authorities and said that the Shahjalal shrine is an attractive place for both local and foreign tourists.

"Many tourists visit Sylhet, and a significant number of them are drawn to this shrine. Many foreign tourists also come here. Imposing a dress code will reduce the number of tourists here. This will also discourage foreigners and tourists of different religions from visiting, which is undesirable," he said.