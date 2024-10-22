Shaheed Smriti Foundation: Sarjis made general secy, Snigdho CEO

The coordinators alongside the chief adviser. Photo: BSS
The coordinators alongside the chief adviser. Photo: BSS

Sarjis Alam, a key coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement has been made the general secretary and Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho the chief executive officer (CEO) of the July Shaheed Smriti Foundation.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the executive council of the foundation, said a press release.

Foundation President and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Advisers Md Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, Nurjahan Begum and Sharmeen Soneya Murshid, Mir Mugdho's twin brother Mir Mahbubur Rahman and coordinator of the student-led movement Sarjis Alam attended the meeting.

The July Shaheed Smriti Foundation is non-political, voluntary and public welfare-oriented organisation approved by the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The main aim of this foundation is to ensure welfare of the families of the martyrs of July-August 2024 student movement and provide financial and humanitarian support to the families of victims of the movement.

July Revolution / July Shaheed Smriti Foundation

