Shaheed Abu Sayed graduated with 3.30 CGPA 

Shaheed Abu Sayed passed the graduation final exam of the Department of English for the 2019-2020 academic year of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur.

"Abu Sayed is ranked 14th in the combined merit list with a CGPA of 3.30 out of 4 as per the results published today," said a press release.

He embraced martyrdom in police firing during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement in front of the university on 16 July.

His death ignited the movement across the country turning it to a mass upsurge that subsequently ousted the Awami League government led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 5 August.

The results were published with the approval of BRUR Vice-chancellor Professor Dr Md Showkat Ali today.

While announcing the results, the vice-chancellor said, "The talented student Shaheed Abu Sayed is no longer among us. But the result of his graduation final exam was released today."

"Among 69 students of the batch, Abu Sayed has secured 14th rank in merit list. But we mourn his absence. I pray his soul rests in peace."

Acting Registrar of BRUR Dr Md Tajul Islam, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology Dr Md Mizanur Rahman, Director of the Office of the Student Affairs Dr Md Ileas Pramanik and Additional Controller of Examinations Md Firozul Islam and others were present in the results publication ceremony.