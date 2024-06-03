Shahbagh Police Station to be relocated 

Shahbagh Police Station of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will be relocated from its current location to the opposite side of the Hotel InterContinental and behind Sakura restaurant.

The decision came from the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in the city.

The police station will be relocated due to facilitate the construction of Swadhinata Stambha (Independence Monument) project at Suhrawardy Udyan, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters after the meeting.

The relocation issue was placed before the Cabinet as the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs had failed to reach a decision in this regard, the Cabinet secretary said.

He also said the police station will be situated in a 39.7 decimal area of land behind Sakura.