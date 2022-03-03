Shab-e-Barat to be observed on 18 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 09:53 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The holy Shab-e-Barat will be observed across the country on 18 March with due religious fervor.

The National Moon Sighting Committee made the decision at a meeting at the Islamic Foundation office at Baitul Mukarram in the evening, reads an Islamic Foundation handout. 

State Minister of the Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan chaired the meeting.

The committee came to the decision as the Shaban moon was not sighted in the sky on Thursday evening.

As a result, the holy month of Rajab will be completed for 30 days on Friday (4 March), and the holy month of Shaban will be counted from Saturday (5 March).

