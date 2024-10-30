Severe load-shedding hits Khulna city

Khulna city is grappling with severe load shedding.

The city experienced over 10 power outages between 12:00am and 6:00pm today (30 October), each lasting at least half an hour.

Asadul Islam, a resident of Nirala area, expressed frustration over the frequent power cuts, saying, "We have had at least 10 power outages today, with the electricity constantly turning on and off. We haven't witnessed such intense load shedding during winter in the past 10 years."

The situation is equally dire in the city's Moylapota area.

Mizanur, a private clinic owner, reported that load shedding has been ongoing for the past three days, but today's situation is particularly severe.

He stressed that continued power cuts could jeopardise his business.

West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL), responsible for power distribution in Khulna city, confirmed scheduled load shedding in various areas throughout the day.

According to WZPDCL control room, a third of the city was subjected to power cuts around 2:00pm.

On Wednesday at noon, the total electricity demand in the area was 653 megawatts, while the supply was limited to 534 megawatts, resulting in a 119-megawatt load shedding.

WZPDCL Managing Director Professor Moha Shamsul Alam attributed the power cuts to insufficient electricity supply from the national grid compared to the demand.