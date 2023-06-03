Severe heat wave may continue in 5 districts

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The ongoing severe heat wave is likely to continue in five districts and mild to moderate heat wave in parts of the country, said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am this morning (Saturday, 3 June).

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Nilphamary, Jashore and Chuadanga. A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Dhaka and Barishal divisions and the rest parts of the Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and the districts of Mymensingh, Moulvibazar, Chandpur, Noakhali and Feni and it may continue," the release said.

Rain/thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met Office added.

The country's maximum temperature on Friday (2 June) was recorded at 40.5°C in Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 24°C in Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6:43pm today and rises at 5:11am on Sunday (4 June) in the capital Dhaka.

