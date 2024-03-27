13 kidnapped in a week in Teknaf

At least 13 people have been kidnapped in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila over the last week.

Of them, six were abducted this afternoon (27 March) from the hilly area near Rohingya Camp-12 at Whykong union of Teknaf.

The kidnappers have demanded Tk3 lakh ransom from the victims' families for their safe return, Whykong Union Parishad Ward-5 Member Shahjalal told The Business Standard.

The victims are: Shakil Mia, 15, son of Ledu Mia of Korachi Para at Whykong; Junaid, 13, son of Belal; Saiful, 14, son of Nurul Amin; Farid, 35, son of Shohor Ali; Sona Mia, 24, son of Nazir Hossain; and Gura Puitta, 32, son of Shohor Mulluk.

"Shakil took our cows to the hills for the animals to graze on the grass in the morning. We were concerned when he did not return even in the afternoon. In the meantime, someone called from an unknown number demanding ransom for my son's release," said Shakil Mia.

"We are informed of the situation. I have sent officers to the spot and to the houses of the victims. Legal actions will be taken after talking to the families of the victims," said Muhammad Osman Goni, officer in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station.

Earlier on Tuesday (26 March) two shepherds were kidnapped from Kombonia hill at Whykong.

The victims have been identified as Oli Ahmed, 32, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Rozar Ghona area; and Noor Mohammad, 17, son of Firuz, a resident of Kombonia area.

Whykong Chairman Noor Ahmed Anwari said, "Kidnappers have demanded ransom to their families on Wednesday morning. But the family members have refused to divulge the information with us. We believe they are trying to get back the victims in secret without informing the police or local authorities."

UP member Md Hasan said Oli and Noor were kidnapped after they took their cows to the hill to graze on the grass.

Shahadat Siraji, in-charge of the Whykong Investigation Center, said he was informed of the abductions and was visiting the spot.

There has been an alarming surge in kidnappings in Teknaf in recent times, which has spread fear among the locals.

At least 109 people, including 59 locals, have been kidnapped within the last year.

Of them, 51 of the kidnapped victims have been released on ransom, according to the families of the victims.

However, many are still missing. Chowad bin Abdullah, a madrasa student who was abducted from the East Panchali area of Hnila on 9 March 9, could not be rescued even after 19 days had passed.

The police have arrested five members of a gang suspected to be involved in the kidnappings. All of the suspects have been identified as Rohingyas.

Last Thursday, five people, including two teenagers, were kidnapped from Hnila union of Teknaf. Of them, four were later rescued by the police on Saturday. The remaining one was rescued on Sunday.

Earlier on February 29, two people were kidnapped from the hills of Teknaf in Cox's Bazar.

Prior to that, in October a man was reportedly abducted from the same area.