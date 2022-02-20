Seven companies ISO certified by BSTI

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 09:40 pm

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) Sunday awarded ISO certificates to seven local companies for ensuring international standard management systems.

BSTI Director General Nazrul Anwar presented the certificates to representatives of the recipient organisations at a ceremony organised at the BSTI head office in the capital.  

Four of the companies received the ISO certificate 9001:2015 for quality management systems.

These were, RMC Chemical Company Ltd, BD Foods Ltd, Royal Cement Ltd, and Management and Training International Ltd.

An ISO 14001:2015 certificate was awarded to Nipro JMI Company Ltd while ISO 22000:2018 were given to Siam Agro Foods Ltd and Igloo Foods Ltd (Frozen Food Unit).

Emphasising improved working environments and management systems, Nazrul Anwar said those who were competent got the management system certificate.  

He also said the ISO certification would help increase production and export goods. 

The BSTI DG called upon the companies to maintain the working environment and management quality.   

He also said BSTI has been issuing 'Halal' certificates to further exports. Awarding license/clearance/management certificates, and Halal certification with QR codes, would start from March 2022.   

