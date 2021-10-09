Seminar on national special data infrastructure held

A seminar on National Spatial Data Infrastructure (NSDI) jointly organised by Directorate of Survey and JICA Bangladesh was held on Saturday.

Ahmed Kaikaus, chief secretary of the prime minister, attended the event as chief guest and Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan in Bangladesh, was present as a special guest.

Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the Defence Ministry, presided over the ceremony held at the capital's Sonargaon Hotel.

In his welcome speech, Brigadier General Md Habibul Haque, surveyor general at Directorate of Survey, said that various geospatial data providers would be able to store their data on NSDI's geo portal.

Service seekers can use the data following the rules and regulations as per their requirements, he added.

Hayakawa Yuho, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh, spoke at the seminar.

In his speech, Ito Naoki appreciated the initiatives of the defence ministry and the directorate of survey in implementing NSDI in Bangladesh.

Speaking as the chief guest, Ahmed Kaikaus highlighted the importance of establishing NSDI to build a digital Bangladesh.