Selection committee formed to appoint ACC chairman, commissioners

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 08:02 pm

Related News

Selection committee formed to appoint ACC chairman, commissioners

Justice Md Rezaul Haque of the Appellate Division will head the five-member committee

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 08:02 pm
Selection committee formed to appoint ACC chairman, commissioners

The government has formed a selection committee to recommend candidates for the positions of the chairman and commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). 

Justice Md Rezaul Haque of the Appellate Division will chair the five-member committee, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (10 November).

The committee members include High Court Justice Farah Mahbub, Comptroller and Auditor General Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Prof Dr Mobasser Monem, and recently retired cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the notification, the committee will recommend two candidates for each vacant position of the chairman and other commissioners, based on decisions made by at least three members present.

The recommendations will then be submitted to the president for approval under Section 6 of the ACC Act.

It said a quorum of at least four members is required for the committee to convene. The Cabinet Division will provide the necessary administrative support to the committee in carrying out its duties.

The need for a new selection committee arose following the resignations of ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, Commissioner (Investigation) Md Zahurul Haque, and Commissioner (Research) Asia Khatoon on 29 October. All of them were appointed under the ousted Awami League government.

Top News

committee / ACC / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

3h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

6h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

1h | Videos
Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

4h | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

6h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

6h | Videos