Selection committee formed to appoint ACC chairman, commissioners

The government has formed a selection committee to recommend candidates for the positions of the chairman and commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Justice Md Rezaul Haque of the Appellate Division will chair the five-member committee, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division today (10 November).

The committee members include High Court Justice Farah Mahbub, Comptroller and Auditor General Nurul Islam, Bangladesh Public Service Commission Chairman Prof Dr Mobasser Monem, and recently retired cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain.

According to the notification, the committee will recommend two candidates for each vacant position of the chairman and other commissioners, based on decisions made by at least three members present.

The recommendations will then be submitted to the president for approval under Section 6 of the ACC Act.

It said a quorum of at least four members is required for the committee to convene. The Cabinet Division will provide the necessary administrative support to the committee in carrying out its duties.

The need for a new selection committee arose following the resignations of ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah, Commissioner (Investigation) Md Zahurul Haque, and Commissioner (Research) Asia Khatoon on 29 October. All of them were appointed under the ousted Awami League government.