Security heightened further around Bangabhaban
Amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of President Shahabuddin, security has been beefed up around the presidential palace, Bangabhaban, with newly installed barbed-wire fences.
Protesters continued to arrive sporadically near Bangabhaban for the third consecutive day today (24 October), calling for the President's immediate resignation. However, none of them stayed for long.
Along with the Army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) are also on high alert.
To fend off any unwarranted situation, stringent security cordons have been ensured on the road in front of Bangabhaban.
In addition to a four-layered barricade, a three-layered barbed-wire fence has been erected as the President's residence remains tense flowing two days of protests.