Security heightened further around Bangabhaban

Law enforcement members take position in front of Bangabhaban anticipating protestors on 24 October 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Law enforcement members take position in front of Bangabhaban anticipating protestors on 24 October 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of President Shahabuddin, security has been beefed up around the presidential palace, Bangabhaban, with newly installed barbed-wire fences.

Protesters continued to arrive sporadically near Bangabhaban for the third consecutive day today (24 October), calling for the President's immediate resignation. However, none of them stayed for long.

Along with the Army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) are also on high alert.

Law enforcement members in front of Bangabhaban on 24 October 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Law enforcement members in front of Bangabhaban on 24 October 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

To fend off any unwarranted situation, stringent security cordons have been ensured on the road in front of Bangabhaban.

In addition to a four-layered barricade, a three-layered barbed-wire fence has been erected as the President's residence remains tense flowing two days of protests.

 

