Security beefed up in and around Khulna district jail

Bangladesh

UNB
27 July, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:20 am

Related News

Security beefed up in and around Khulna district jail

UNB
27 July, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 11:20 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Security has been tightened at Khulna district jail considering the current situation in the country including the recent attacks in Narsingdi jail.

"Surveillance has been increased in and around the jail while the leave of all staff of the jail has been cancelled," said Jail Super Md Rafiqul Kader.

However, the jail authorities also suspended the visit of the relatives of the jail inmates, he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Everyone is performing their duties continuously. Additional police have been deployed at the main gate of the jail," he said.

Security has been beefed up inside the jail and the law enforcement agencies have been kept on alert, he added.

Currently, there are 1,421 prison inmates in the jail against its capacity of accommodating 676 inmates.

Khulna / Khulna district jail / security

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos