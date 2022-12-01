A section of youth suffering from social isolation: Debapriya Bhattacharya

Citizen's Platform Convenor Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya has said that a section of the youth who have certificates but did not get quality education are now struggling in the job sector.

Also, another section of youth, who can be considered educated, are failing cope with the traditional flow of the society and are suffering from social dissatisfaction or isolation, he added.

He made the regards while speaking at a media briefing of Citizen's Platform at the BRAC center in the capital on Thursday.

The Citizen's Platform recently organised seven citizen consultation meetings at the sub-regional level to understand how much the national development has reached the local level.

More than 500 citizens of 25 districts of Bangladesh actively participated in this meeting and expressed their views and suggestions.

Citizen's Platform organised a media briefing to present these views obtained at the local level.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, who is also an honorary fellow of Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), also said the government has taken up various entrepreneur friendly initiatives and services. It is a matter of hope that people in remote areas are freelancing. They are working on illustration, typing, document processing and many other activities.

Almost 1,500 youth in Thakurgaon are freelancing on various international websites, he added.

About digital inclusion Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya said, "There arose a mix reaction. On one hand we have been able to combat the pandemic by disseminating vaccines through registration via an online platform.

"On the otherhand, moral degradation, extremism, hatred towards women, and many other negative things have been seen on social media."