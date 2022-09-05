Section 144 imposed in Pabna ahead of AL-BNP rally

Bangladesh

UNB
05 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 11:26 am

Section 144 imposed in Pabna ahead of AL-BNP rally

UNB
05 September, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 11:26 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Authorities at Pabna's Bhangura upazila have imposed restrictions on public assembly to avert any untoward incident as two rival political parties announced simultaneous rallies at the same venue.

The restrictions applied under Section 144 of the CrPc have been in force in the upazila since 6 am, and will stay until 12 am, said the local administration.

Bhangura Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Nahid Hasan Khan issued this order Sunday night.

He said that the administration resorted to the restriction to keep the law and order situation under control.

All types of public gatherings in the area adjacent to and around the upazila sadar have been banned.

Bhangura unit BNP called a protest rally on Monday protesting the hike in the prices of fuel and daily commodities as well as the recent attacks on BNP activists.

On the other hand, the upazila unit of Awami League (AL) announced a rally against 'BNP's anarchy' at the same place.

Fearing deterioration in law and order situation, the administration imposed Section 144 to maintain peace in the area, said Md Faisal Bin Ahsan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhangura police station.

