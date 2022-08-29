Section 144 imposed in Khagrachari over BNP, BCL programs

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 01:41 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The local administration of Khagrachari's Ramgarh upazila on Monday imposed Section 144 in parts of Ramgarh municipality after local units of the two main political parties called for back-to-back programmes.

The curfew will remain in force till 4 pm around Masterpara and the municipal office area in Ramgarh.

The curfew was imposed through a notification signed by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ikhtiyar Uddin Arafat.

According to the order signed, both the AL and the BNP's Ramgarh units had called for clashing programmes at the same place on the same day.

Ramgarh upazila BNP had announced a protest rally at the local martyrs' memorial as part of the central program of the party on Monday (29 August). At the same place and time, the upazila Chhatra League also called for a discussion meeting and as well as a rally marking the month of mourning.

"The section was issued to keep the law and order situation in the area under control", the UNO said.

Earlier on Sunday, section 144 was imposed in Cox's Bazar's Pekua and Rangamati's Kaptai and Langadu upazilas to avert any untoward situation following the call for clashing programmes by local political units.

