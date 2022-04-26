Second unit of Payra coal plant starts production

Bangladesh

Eyamin Sajid
26 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 10:19 am

Related News

Second unit of Payra coal plant starts production

Eyamin Sajid
26 April, 2022, 10:15 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 10:19 am
Picture: MumitM/TBS
Picture: MumitM/TBS

The second 660 megawatts unit of the Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant has started power supply from Monday.

The first 660 megawatts unit of the plant started commercial operation on 15 May 2020 while the second unit came into commercial production on 8 December of the same year.

However, since December 2020, the second unit has been idle due to lack of power transmission infrastructure.

The idle unit of the largest power plant in the country, started operation on Monday as a transmission line from Gopalganj – Khulna to Jashore was newly constructed, confirmed Engr AM Khurshedul Alam, managing director (in-charge) of Bangladesh China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL) that owns the plant.

As of Monday, Payra power plant's electricity was limited to Patuakhali, Barisal and Gopalganj districts. Now the electricity is being transmitted to Khulna and Jashore as well.

The electricity from this largest plant cannot be taken to Dhaka yet due to incomplete transmission line.

Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL), a joint venture of North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC), developed the Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant.

For transmitting the electricity from the Payra power plant, the Power Division took up a project of 400 kV Double circuit transmission lines from Patuakhali (Payra) to Gopalganj and Aminbazar (Dhaka) with a deadline of December 2020.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) was given the responsibility to build the project.

However, PGCB is now sitting on the bank of Padma river after completing half of the project's work from Patuakhali to Gopalganj, as the required towers were not built in the Padma river, which was supposed to be built by Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project.

Therefore, the power evacuation from Payra Power plant remains limited to the other side of Padma River.

As priority was on building the bridge, the Padma Bridge authorities delayed the transmission line and had recently started constructing the electric towers in the river.

Golam Kibria, managing director of Power Grid Company, told The Business Standard, "Construction work of the towers is in progress. Two out of seven towers have already been installed. Padma Bridge authorities assured us that the remaining five will be constructed by the middle of this year."

"However, electric cable connection with either side of the river will take another five-six months after the completion of the towers," he added.

Top News

Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant / Power Generation / power supply

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

2h | Mode
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

3h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

15h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

Catechu farmers facing hard days in Rajshahi

14h | Videos
Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins French presidential election

14h | Videos
When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

When will expatriates travel at lower fares?

14h | Videos
Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

Micro packaging turning into environmental, public health hazard

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?