Second unit of Payra coal plant starts production

The second 660 megawatts unit of the Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant has started power supply from Monday.

The first 660 megawatts unit of the plant started commercial operation on 15 May 2020 while the second unit came into commercial production on 8 December of the same year.

However, since December 2020, the second unit has been idle due to lack of power transmission infrastructure.

The idle unit of the largest power plant in the country, started operation on Monday as a transmission line from Gopalganj – Khulna to Jashore was newly constructed, confirmed Engr AM Khurshedul Alam, managing director (in-charge) of Bangladesh China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL) that owns the plant.

As of Monday, Payra power plant's electricity was limited to Patuakhali, Barisal and Gopalganj districts. Now the electricity is being transmitted to Khulna and Jashore as well.

The electricity from this largest plant cannot be taken to Dhaka yet due to incomplete transmission line.

Bangladesh-China Power Company (Pvt) Limited (BCPCL), a joint venture of North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) and China National Machinery Import & Export Corporation (CMC), developed the Payra 1320 MW Thermal Power Plant.

For transmitting the electricity from the Payra power plant, the Power Division took up a project of 400 kV Double circuit transmission lines from Patuakhali (Payra) to Gopalganj and Aminbazar (Dhaka) with a deadline of December 2020.

Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) was given the responsibility to build the project.

However, PGCB is now sitting on the bank of Padma river after completing half of the project's work from Patuakhali to Gopalganj, as the required towers were not built in the Padma river, which was supposed to be built by Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project.

Therefore, the power evacuation from Payra Power plant remains limited to the other side of Padma River.

As priority was on building the bridge, the Padma Bridge authorities delayed the transmission line and had recently started constructing the electric towers in the river.

Golam Kibria, managing director of Power Grid Company, told The Business Standard, "Construction work of the towers is in progress. Two out of seven towers have already been installed. Padma Bridge authorities assured us that the remaining five will be constructed by the middle of this year."

"However, electric cable connection with either side of the river will take another five-six months after the completion of the towers," he added.