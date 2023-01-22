Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema ends with 'Akheri Munajat'

The second phase of the three-day Biswa Ijtema – the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj – ended today (22 January) with "Akheri Munajat" (final prayer).

Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Kandhalvi, son of Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi, conducted the final prayers between 12-12:30pm.

Thousands of devotees raised their hands seeking forgiveness and blessings for peace and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah. They also prayed for the country's welfare.

As part of the rationalised traffic system, movement of vehicles remained suspended from 6am this morning till the Akheri Munajat – from Bhogra Bypass to Addullahpur on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway, Khamarpara Road, and Abdullahpur to Bypile on Ashulia Road.

The metro rail will run from 8am to 5pm on Sunday for smooth movement of the devotees.

The second phase of 56th Bishwa Ijtema began on Friday with "aam bayaan" (general sermons) after Fajr prayers.

The first phase of the three-day Bishwa Ijtema ended on 15 January.

Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation in Tongi since 1967. In 2011, it divided Ijtema into two phases to accommodate a large number of attendees.