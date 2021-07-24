Second day of lockdown being strictly observed

The lockdown is being observed strictly on the second day as well.

Few people and vehicles could be seen on the roads. People seemed to also have become even more aware and those out were seen following hygiene rules in place.

The same picture was found while visiting several checkposts in the capital.

Md Shihab Bahadur Tanmoy, sub-inspector of Khilgaon police station in charge of Khidmah Hospital checkpost, said, "The pressure of vehicles today is very low. Today's situation is much better than any other lockdown days. Unnecessary wandering is rare today. All of those who are coming out in need are wearing a mask.

Photo: TBS

He added that there have been only three cases filed against violators since morning. In addition, five vehicles have been billed for the wrecker, which is very insignificant compared to other days.

Mohaiminul Hasan, sub-inspector of Ramna police station in charge of Mouchak checkpost, said, "This lockdown is being observed better than the previous ones. We haven't had any unnecessary loitering since morning. Everyone who came out had a reason and wore masks.

"We've only fined one motorcycle since morning," he said.

Photo: TBS

DMP Sergeant Morshedul Alam, in charge of the Moghbazar checkpost, said, "People who are getting out in this area showed medical purposes. We found some motorcycles and a private car that came out unnecessarily. Some of them we kept for a while, and some of them were fined."

However, the number of rickshaws have increased on the roads and they were becoming harder to control, he added.

"Overall the lockdown is going well. Awareness has also increased among the people."