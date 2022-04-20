Season's first nor'wester lashes Dhaka, parts of country

A nor'wester accompanied by rain and gusty wind swept over different parts of the country including the capital Dhaka early Wednesday (20 April).

The seasonal storm uprooted many trees in the capital - blocking some roads.

Osman Ahamad

Capital's Gulshan Link Road was blocked in the morning following the storm after a tree had fallen on the road.

Photo: Ali M Mukaddas

"Many trees were uprooted and blocked the on Gulshan-Badda Link Road this morning due to the Kalbaishakhi storm," wrote one city dweller about his suffering on Facebook.

Another uprooted tree blocked a road in the Banani area.

Photo: Abdur Rahman Pappu

According to the Meteorological Department, it started raining in the capital from 6 am today; adding that the wind speed in the city's airport area was 60 kilometers per hour during the storm.

"Heavy rain started just before 7 am. That was accompanied by lightning. 44 mm of rain was recorded in the capital in the early hours of Wednesday," Meteorologist Mohammad Abul Kalam told the media.

Photo: Ali M Mukaddas

"At that time the wind speed in the capital's Agargaon area was 55 kilometers per hour. The speed in the airport area was 60 kilometers," he added.

Osman Ahamad

The nor'wester swept across different areas of Cumilla, Noakhali, Rangamati and Tangail districts.

The nor'wester lashed out in Khagrachori. Picture: Md Yusuf Ali/Dainik Khagrachari.

According to a Met Office forecast, rain and thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.

Nor'wester in Laxmipur. Picture: Collected from Facebook.

However, it said that weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere in the country.

The storm uprooted many trees in Cumilla. Picture: Collected from Facebook

The westerly low flow lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal flow lies over South Bay, added the Met Office.