Season's first nor'wester lashes Dhaka, parts of country

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:03 pm

Related News

Season's first nor'wester lashes Dhaka, parts of country

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:03 pm
Photo: Osman Ahamad
Photo: Osman Ahamad

A nor'wester accompanied by rain and gusty wind swept over different parts of the country including the capital Dhaka early Wednesday (20 April).

The seasonal storm uprooted many trees in the capital - blocking some roads. 

Osman Ahamad
Osman Ahamad

Capital's Gulshan Link Road was blocked in the morning following the storm after a tree had fallen on the road. 

Photo: Ali M Mukaddas
Photo: Ali M Mukaddas

"Many trees were uprooted and blocked the on Gulshan-Badda Link Road this morning due to the Kalbaishakhi storm," wrote one city dweller about his suffering on Facebook.

Another uprooted tree blocked a road in the Banani area.

Photo: Abdur Rahman Pappu
Photo: Abdur Rahman Pappu

According to the Meteorological Department, it started raining in the capital from 6 am today; adding that the wind speed in the city's airport area was 60 kilometers per hour during the storm.

"Heavy rain started just before 7 am. That was accompanied by lightning. 44 mm of rain was recorded in the capital in the early hours of Wednesday," Meteorologist Mohammad Abul Kalam told the media.  

Photo: Ali M Mukaddas
Photo: Ali M Mukaddas

"At that time the wind speed in the capital's Agargaon area was 55 kilometers per hour. The speed in the airport area was 60 kilometers," he added. 

Osman Ahamad
Osman Ahamad

The nor'wester swept across different areas of Cumilla, Noakhali, Rangamati and Tangail districts.

The nor&#039;wester lashed out in Khagrachori. Picture: Md Yusuf Ali/Dainik Khagrachari.
The nor'wester lashed out in Khagrachori. Picture: Md Yusuf Ali/Dainik Khagrachari.

According to a Met Office forecast, rain and thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.

Nor&#039;wester in Laxmipur. Picture: Collected from Facebook.
Nor'wester in Laxmipur. Picture: Collected from Facebook.

However, it said that weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere in the country.

The storm uprooted many trees in Cumilla. Picture: Collected from Facebook
The storm uprooted many trees in Cumilla. Picture: Collected from Facebook

The westerly low flow lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal flow lies over South Bay, added the Met Office.

 

Top News

rain / Nor'wester

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

29m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

29m | Magazine
3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

29m | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

29m | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

15h | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

15h | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

17h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target