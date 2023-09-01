Schoolboy found dead in River Karnaphuli, another remains missing

The body of a schoolboy was recovered from the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram two days after he went missing, while a madrasa student, who reportedly fell into a canal in Bakalia on Tuesday, still remains missing.

Shayan, 13, a seventh grader at Hazi Mohammad Mohsin High School in the city, went missing in front of the school on Tuesday noon. Naval police recovered his body from the Abhay Mitra Ghat area of Karnapuli on Thursday afternoon, Sadarghat Naval police station OC Md Ekram Ullah said yesterday.

The boy used to live with his family in West Bakalia KDS Lane.

Shayan's family had filed a general diary (GD) at the police station, said the OC.

Meanwhile, a student of Azizia Madrasha in Chattogram's Bakalia has remained missing for four days.

Alif, from Cumilla, went missing from the madrasa on Tuesday noon, according to Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Chattogram.

The authorities of the madrasa believe that Alif has disappeared after falling into the canal behind the institution. CCTV footage shows him climbing onto the roof of the madrasa on the day of the incident.

Earlier, on 27 August, a toddler's body was recovered from a canal in Rongipara of Agrabad a day after he went missing.