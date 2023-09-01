Schoolboy found dead in River Karnaphuli, another remains missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
01 September, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 10:16 pm

Related News

Schoolboy found dead in River Karnaphuli, another remains missing

The boy used to live with his family in West Bakalia KDS Lane. 

TBS Report 
01 September, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2023, 10:16 pm
Karnaphuli River. Photo: BSS
Karnaphuli River. Photo: BSS

The body of a schoolboy was recovered from the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram two days after he went missing, while a madrasa student, who reportedly fell into a canal in Bakalia on Tuesday, still remains missing.

Shayan, 13, a seventh grader at Hazi Mohammad Mohsin High School in the city, went missing in front of the school on Tuesday noon. Naval police recovered his body from the Abhay Mitra Ghat area of Karnapuli on Thursday afternoon, Sadarghat Naval police station OC Md Ekram Ullah said yesterday.

The boy used to live with his family in West Bakalia KDS Lane. 

Shayan's family had filed a general diary (GD) at the police station, said the OC.

Meanwhile, a student of Azizia Madrasha in Chattogram's Bakalia has remained missing for four days.

Alif, from Cumilla, went missing from the madrasa on Tuesday noon, according to Abdur Razzak, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Chattogram. 

The authorities of the madrasa believe that Alif has disappeared after falling into the canal behind the institution. CCTV footage shows him climbing onto the roof of the madrasa on the day of the incident.

Earlier, on 27 August, a toddler's body was recovered from a canal in Rongipara of Agrabad a day after he went missing.

 

Schoolboy / dead / Karnaphuli

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

12h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

13h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

13h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

6h | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni