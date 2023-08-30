SC upholds stay order on CoU student's suspension

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today upheld a High Court order that stayed for six months a decision of Comilla University (CoU), expelling a student-cum-journalist Mohammad Iqbal Monawar.



"No order," said Justice M Enayetur Rahim of Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court.



The apex court passed the order after holding hearing on a petition filed by CoU against the High Court order.



Senior Advocate Sayeed Ahmed Raja moved the plea before the court, while Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan argued for Iqbal, a postgraduate student at English department of the university. The High Court on 14 August, stayed the CoU decision for six months.



The varsity authorities rusticated Iqbal, Comilla University correspondent for the national daily Jaijaidin, for allegedly making a report, misquoting vice-chancellor Professor A F M Abdul Moyeen.