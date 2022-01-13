SC rejects review of Destiny MD’s bail application

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has rejected the review of the bail application by Destiny Group Managing Director (MD) Rafiqul Amin in two money laundering cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

A six-judge Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique dismissed the review petition filed for reconsideration on Thursday (13 January).

Lawyer Sayeed Ahmed, representing Rafiqul, told the media that his client already served the sentence given as punishment for this crime.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the Appellate Division had granted Rafiqul bail on condition but he could not fulfil any of those.

"The Appellate Division later rejected his bail application and today (Thursday) it dismissed the review petition. As a result, order for dismissing his bail application remains upheld," he told the media.

On 31 July, 2012, the ACC filed two money laundering cases with Kalabagan Police Station against Rafiqul Amin. It brought allegation that Rafiqul did not produce the statement of his wealth of Tk18.29 crore.

Later on 28 January, 2020, a Dhaka court jailed Rafiqul Amin for three years in the case.

