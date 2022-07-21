Save electricity to combat worldwide shortage: DNCC Mayor

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam has ordered to save electricity by turning off unnecessary electrical appliances including fans, lights, and air coolers to save electricity.

He said this on Thursday (21 July) after inspecting Gabtoli food wholesale market with the aim of relocating the Karwan Bazar food market there.

The mayor said, "The world is facing an electricity crisis. We have to reduce electricity usage as per the prime minister's instruction to combat the worldwide electricity shortage."

Atiqul Islam has instructed to keep electrical appliances off at home or in the office and turn them on only when needed.

"AC temperature can't be lower than 25 degrees," the Mayor said.

Urging everyone to save electricity, Atiqul Islam said, "Everyone has to be aware. It is possible to reduce the cost to a great extent if electricity consumption is lower. Please don't waste electricity in your office or home."