Save electricity to combat worldwide shortage: DNCC Mayor

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 08:28 pm

Related News

Save electricity to combat worldwide shortage: DNCC Mayor

The world is facing an electricity crisis. We have to reduce electricity usage as per the prime minister’s instruction to combat the worldwide electricity shortage.”

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 08:28 pm
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.
File photo of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam has ordered to save electricity by turning off unnecessary electrical appliances including fans, lights, and air coolers to save electricity.

He said this on Thursday (21 July) after inspecting Gabtoli food wholesale market with the aim of relocating the Karwan Bazar food market there.

The mayor said, "The world is facing an electricity crisis. We have to reduce electricity usage as per the prime minister's instruction to combat the worldwide electricity shortage."

Atiqul Islam has instructed to keep electrical appliances off at home or in the office and turn them on only when needed.

"AC temperature can't be lower than 25 degrees," the Mayor said.

Urging everyone to save electricity, Atiqul Islam said, "Everyone has to be aware. It is possible to reduce the cost to a great extent if electricity consumption is lower. Please don't waste electricity in your office or home."

Top News

electricity consumption / Electricity / Save electricity

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

10h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

12h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about Share market

What you need to know about Share market

13m | Videos
South Africa's new T20 league

South Africa's new T20 league

13m | Videos
Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

18m | Videos
Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership