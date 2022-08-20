Savar egg traders fined for overcharging customers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 06:04 pm

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined three warehouses in Ashulia in Savar for selling eggs at higher prices than normal prices.

DNCRP Assistant Director Md Abdul Jabbar Mondol led the raids in the area recently, said a media release.

He also temporarily shut one of the storehouses for the public interest.

The DNCRP official fined three egg warehouses with Tk4,50,000 in total.

The traders were selling eggs taking an extra Tk2.70 than the market price. 

 

