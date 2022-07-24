Satkhira people suffer as bridge collapses

Bangladesh

Akramul Islam
24 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 12:12 pm

Related News

Satkhira people suffer as bridge collapses

Water Development Board and project implementation officials are blaming each other for the collapse

Akramul Islam
24 July, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 12:12 pm
The bridge on the River Morrichap in Satkhira’s Assasuni, which was constructed in FY2017, collapsed two weeks ago. Local people blame the recent soil cut by the water development board there for the collapse, while the board says it has been due to the faulty construction of the bridge. Photo: TBS
The bridge on the River Morrichap in Satkhira’s Assasuni, which was constructed in FY2017, collapsed two weeks ago. Local people blame the recent soil cut by the water development board there for the collapse, while the board says it has been due to the faulty construction of the bridge. Photo: TBS

A 60-foot bridge, constructed at the Shovnali union in Satkhira's Assasuni upazila, collapsed some two weeks ago, causing extreme sufferings to some three lakh people of 40 adjacent villages as vehicular movement had been disrupted.  

Locals are blaming the water development board claiming they recently cut soil from around the bridge.

But, the water development board and the project implementation officers are blaming each other.

According to the information from the Assasuni Upazila Project Implementation Office, the bridge was constructed in the Bakra area on the Morrichap River under the bridge culvert construction project of the Ministry of Disaster Management in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The project was implemented by Assasuni Upazila Project Implementation Office at a cost of 54.05 lakhs.

Azizur Rahman, a resident of Shovnali village, said a few lakh people living in 40 villages surrounding the bridge have been suffering after the bridge suddenly collapsed some 12 days ago.  

"Vehicular movement has stopped. However, some people are forced to travel through the route taking risks," he added.

Bilkis Nahar, a student of the area, said, "Earlier we used to go to school in a van. Now we have to walk 2-3 kilometres."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Kartik Das, one of the contractors for the Water Development Board, denied removing soil from around the bridge and said, "The bridge collapsed because it was constructed with substandard materials. We cut the soil from afar."

Abul Khair, executive engineer of Water Development Board-1 said the bridge collapsed not because of their river dredging activities but because faulty construction.

In response, Assasuni Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sohag Khan said the contractor of the Water Development Board has cut soil very deep causing the ground under the bridge to become unstable and the bridge collapsed.

Azizur Rahman of Shovnali village said, "We are the ones who are suffering. Whoever is responsible for the collapse of the bridge, we now want the bridge to be repaired at the earliest."

Top News

Satkhira / bridge collapse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

3h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

20h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

15h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

17h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

19h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online