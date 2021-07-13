Satkhira newborn thrown off bridge, killed

A newborn baby has reportedly died in Kulla union of Asashuni Upazila in Satkhira after it was thrown off Gunkarkati bridge early Tuesday.

Although the local UP chairman had rescued the newborn around 7:30 am and admitted it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital, the child died at 12.40 pm while undergoing treatment there.

According to locals, pedestrians saw the baby lying on the Betna Char under the bridge and informed the UP chairman who later rescued the baby.

Kulla UP Chairman Abdul Baset said the child had suffered heavy injuries on the head.

Asashuni Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Golam Kabir said legal action would be taken against those who killed the newborn.