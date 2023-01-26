Saraswati Puja being celebrated today

Saraswati Puja, a major religious festival of the Hindu community, is being celebrated across Bangladesh today (26 January) with much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervour.

Saraswati Puja is celebrated on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the Bangla month of Magh.

The day is called "Vasant Panchami."

Hindu devotees, especially students, worship Goddess Saraswati and celebrate the puja at educational institutions and temples.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Saraswati Puja.

Jagannath University central Puja Udjapan Committee is organizing Saraswati Puja on the campus.

Besides, in the capital, Saraswati Puja will also be arranged at different places.