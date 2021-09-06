Sanofi workers demand arrears, compensations

Workers of Sanofi Bangladesh Limited demanded the French multinational company to pay all benefits and arrears to them before shifting shares in foreign country.

Around 379 workers of Sanofi Bangladesh Limited Workers-Employees Association came up with the demand in a press statement today.

The French company began shifting its shares without clearing the provident fund, gratuity fund, profit share of its workers, which goes against the legal procedures, the workers said.

They also filed a case against the company in this regard on 28 June, while the court directed the French company to resolve the matter within 15 days.

Despite the case against it being under trial, Sanofi Bangladesh Limited has been trying to shift its shares which is also a contempt court, they said.

The protesters sought interference of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and drew the attention of Bangladesh Bank and all other state-owned banks to the matter.

On 14 October last year, the country chair and managing director of Sanofi Bangladesh declared to handover 55% ownership of the company to a third party by March, 2021, triggering uncertainty among the local workers and employees.

Later, a statement on 16 October, 2019 stated that the product sale of the company will continue in the country even if the mother company relinquishes its ownership.

Sanofi has been manufacturing drugs in Bangladesh for more than six decades, under the supervision of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).

The French company has been conducting its business in Bangladesh since 1958. Some 45.36% ownership of the company is owned by the Government of Bangladesh.

Sanofi is going to be the second company after GlaxoSmithKline to leave Bangladesh.