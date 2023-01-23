Sanctions were 'unilateral', not by the UN: Chinese Ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Sanctions were 'unilateral', not by the UN: Chinese Ambassador

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:33 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Monday said China supports any global initiative if it remains conducive to common development worldwide and avoids division or confrontation.

He said any initiative by a country should be "open and inclusive" instead of being exclusive to a particular country or against any country.

The Chinese ambassador made the remarks when a reporter wanted to know his views on various global initiatives including the Indo-Pacific strategy.

Ambassador Wen had a meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Responding to a question on a sanctioned Russian ship heading towards China, the ambassador said he saw the media reports and hoped that any sort of sanction would not affect ordinary people and cooperation with any country.

He also said that those were "unilateral sanctions", and not by the United Nations.

Bangladesh has conveyed to the Russian side that they can send any ship except those 69 sanctioned ones carrying equipment for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Sanctioned Russian ship Sparta III (Ursa Major) was scheduled to dock at Mongla port in Bangladesh at the end of December last year and unload cargo destined for the Rooppur power plant in Pabna.

But the authorities denied the ship permission to dock at the port after officials got a letter from the US Embassy in Dhaka, saying that the ship was on a list of Russian vessels sanctioned by the US.

The ship is en route to the port of Shanghai, China, sailing at a speed of 10.4 knots and expected to arrive there on January 31, according to vesselfinder.com which provides real-time vessel data.

Asked about the sanctioned ship's location, Foreign Minister Momen said they do not know anything further about the ship but reiterated that Bangladesh will not allow any sanctioned ship.

Regarding the situation along the border with Myanmar, he said the relevant ministries are working and they are also in touch with the Bangladesh mission in Myanmar.

"The situation is not good," said the foreign minister, noting that people are moving from one place to another out of panic.

He said that no new entry from Myanmar will be allowed amid conflicts between two groups on the Myanmar side.

Top News

sanction / Chinese ambassador

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

13h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

13h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

4h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

2h | TBS SPORTS
High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

High import duties on raw materials cripple paper cup industry

3h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port