Sajeeb Wazed cites media reports exposing how BNP leader Mirza Abbas plundered money at orders of Tarique Rahman

PM's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Saturday that BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was one of the four MPs of Dhaka under the BNP-Jamaat coalition government who maintained regular contact with top terrorists on behalf of Tarique Rahman.

"It was Abbas who fraudulently made the deeds of land worth Tk800 crore in the name of the relatives, including brother and nephew, of the then Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her close aide Mosaddak Ali Falu," Joy said in a Facebook post.

In his Facebook post headlined "BNP's regime 2001-2006: Unbridled corruption and reckless coercion-terror by Mirza Abbas" Joy claimed that during the last days of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, the then Public Works Affairs Minister Mirza Abbas illegally leased two acres of railway land worth Tk51 crores then, to an unnamed and fake association without tendering.

Abbas completed the entire process in just 14 days on instructions from Hawa Bhaban, Joy said. But the railway land is not under the Ministry of Public Works and it has no legal right to do so, he said.

In its list, the cooperative office could not find the name of the association that got the lease for 99 years, he said, quoting a report published by the daily Janakantha on July 28, 2007.

The issue drew the attention of the Anti-Corruption Commission when the Railway authorities demanded to get the rightful possession of the land after the caretaker government came to power, he mentioned.

"It is known to be the last corruption of Mirza Abbas before BNP-Jamaat left power in October 2006. In just 14 days, possession of the land was confirmed with a cash deposit of Tk1.46 crore from the fake association called Purbachal Cooperative Society," Joy wrote in his verified Facebook page.

"The company that legally took the lease and was doing business on a portion of the railway land, was also uprooted by muscle power. The railway authorities protested the incident, but in vain due to the pressure from the cadres of Mirza Abbas," the Facebook post reads.

Joy said it is an example of how the power of the terrorists bypassed the rules and regulations everywhere during the BNP regime. "BNP-Jamaat MPs and ministers continued to threaten and terrorise even government employees."