Sajeeb Wazed cites media reports exposing how BNP leader Mirza Abbas plundered money at orders of Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh

UNB
05 November, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 03:40 pm

Related News

Sajeeb Wazed cites media reports exposing how BNP leader Mirza Abbas plundered money at orders of Tarique Rahman

UNB
05 November, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 03:40 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

PM's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Saturday that BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was one of the four MPs of Dhaka under the BNP-Jamaat coalition government who maintained regular contact with top terrorists on behalf of Tarique Rahman.

"It was Abbas who fraudulently made the deeds of land worth Tk800 crore in the name of the relatives, including brother and nephew, of the then Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her close aide Mosaddak Ali Falu," Joy said in a Facebook post.

In his Facebook post headlined "BNP's regime 2001-2006: Unbridled corruption and reckless coercion-terror by Mirza Abbas" Joy claimed that during the last days of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government, the then Public Works Affairs Minister Mirza Abbas illegally leased two acres of railway land worth Tk51 crores then, to an unnamed and fake association without tendering.

Abbas completed the entire process in just 14 days on instructions from Hawa Bhaban, Joy said. But the railway land is not under the Ministry of Public Works and it has no legal right to do so, he said.

In its list, the cooperative office could not find the name of the association that got the lease for 99 years, he said, quoting a report published by the daily Janakantha on July 28, 2007.

The issue drew the attention of the Anti-Corruption Commission when the Railway authorities demanded to get the rightful possession of the land after the caretaker government came to power, he mentioned.

"It is known to be the last corruption of Mirza Abbas before BNP-Jamaat left power in October 2006. In just 14 days, possession of the land was confirmed with a cash deposit of Tk1.46 crore from the fake association called Purbachal Cooperative Society," Joy wrote in his verified Facebook page.

"The company that legally took the lease and was doing business on a portion of the railway land, was also uprooted by muscle power. The railway authorities protested the incident, but in vain due to the pressure from the cadres of Mirza Abbas," the Facebook post reads.

Joy said it is an example of how the power of the terrorists bypassed the rules and regulations everywhere during the BNP regime. "BNP-Jamaat MPs and ministers continued to threaten and terrorise even government employees."

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / Mirza Abbas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

6h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

1h | Videos
Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of England-Sri Lanka match

1h | Videos
Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

18h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?