Saint Martin's: An island in panic

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 05:16 pm

A number of locals in Saint Martin's, who are still on the island, have been gripped by panic. 

Their route off the island is closed off and their only hope are the shelters. 

"The government has made a grave mistake by closing the Saint Martin - Teknaf route yesterday noon," Tayub Ullah said on Facebook. "People wanted to move to safe places on their own."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He added, "The sea was calm till yesterday evening. But the government closed the route on the pretext of an increased signal."

Another Facebook user, Kefayat Khan Martin, said, "No official initiative was taken to evacuate the islanders from the island.

"Even though the sea was calm, no one was allowed to leave," he complained.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He condemned the government's negligence regarding the situation of the islanders as the sea has grown violent, adding that those who have moved to safer places have done so on their own.

Government officials, however, gave a different version.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Saint Martin Union Parishad member (Member) Khorshed Alam informed The Business Standard that a total of 37 disaster shelters have been prepared, including two cyclone centres, a school, 22 two-story residential buildings and 13 government institution buildings.

He also said islanders started arriving at the shelters from 2pm. 

"Three hundred families on the island have already arrived at the shelters. The others are being brought too," the representative said.

Meanwhile, Met office authorities advised to hoist great danger signal no 10 for the maritime port in Cox's Bazar ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Mocha by 6pm on Sunday (14 May).

