Saint Martin's 14 villages submerged by tidal waves

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 04:18 pm

At least 14 villages on Saint Martin&#039;s island have been inundated by tidal waves. Photo: TBS
At least 14 villages on Saint Martin's island have been inundated by tidal waves. Photo: TBS

Tidal waves have inundated a total of 14 villages on Saint Martin's, the country's sole coral island, over the last three days.

The tidal water levels have surged 4-5 feet above normal, resulting in the destruction of 12 residential houses on the island since Thursday, said Noor Ahmad, the former chairman of Saint Martin's.

The affected villages include those in ward no 3, ward no 8, the western section of ward no 7, the western-southern part of ward no 9, and the western area of ward no 5. These areas are grappling with the influx of tidal waters.

Furthermore, numerous trees have been uprooted during this period.

Abu Taleb, a resident of the island, remarked that although the tidal waters recede relatively quickly, the saltwater is causing widespread damage in various ways.

