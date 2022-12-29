Saima Wazed's gesture to promote children with special needs lauded by netizens

UNB
29 December, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2022, 09:05 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In a gesture to boost up the motivation of children with special needs, Shuchona Foundation chairperson Saima Wazed posed for a picture, clad in a sharee hand-painted by them.

The move was praised on social media and the photo went viral.

"Our Chairperson is wearing a sharee today which is hand-painted by students of PFDA-Vocational Training Center," read the post by the foundation along with the picture.

"PFDA-VTC is a legally registered non-profit social welfare organisation in Bangladesh that provides learning opportunities and promotes methods to empower young adults with autism and developmental disorders, giving them the scope to enhance their potential and take part in mainstream society," it added.

Saima Wazed is a licensed school psychologist, an advisor to the Director-General of WHO on mental health and autism, and CVF's Thematic Ambassador for Vulnerability.

Currently, she is an instructor and Clinic Supervisor at Adrian Dominican School of Education (ADSOE), Barry University, USA.

She is equipped with a long-track record of taking initiatives towards a more inclusive society by spreading knowledge about autism.

Illustration: TBS

Metro Rail project will bridge the gap between time loss and economic development. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Sketch: TBS

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

