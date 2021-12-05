Safe roads movement: Students take position on Rampura bridge again

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 01:23 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Students gathered at the Rampura Bridge today displaying caricatures in demand of safe roads.

The students have also announced Monday's program. On behalf of the students, one of the co-ordinators of the movement, Sohagi Samia said that they will again form a human chain on the Rampura Bridge at 12pm on Monday.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

They will also wear black badges and tie black clothes around their faces, she added.

One of the protesters also said that they have plans to hold a bicycle rally on Tuesday.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The students on 18 November started their demonstration, demanding half bus fare and road safety.

Recent road accidents that killed two students – Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in Rampura and Gulistan – fuelled the movement that is now spreading from Dhaka to other cities including Gazipur and Chattogram.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In the face of the massive protest, transport owners in the capital on 30 November cut the bus fare on some conditions. However, the privilege was declared only for Dhaka.

Besides, Chattogram city bus owners, on Friday, followed suit and agreed to cut fares by half for students.

