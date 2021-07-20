Sacrificial animals worth over Tk2400 crore sold via Digital Haat 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 06:24 pm

Sacrificial animals worth over Tk2400 crore sold via Digital Haat 

TBS Report 
20 July, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 06:24 pm
Sacrificial animals worth over Tk2400 crore sold via Digital Haat 

Virtual cattle market 'Digital Haat' sold sacrificial animals worth Tk2,424 crore 9 lakh and 36 thousand till 18 July across the country. 

According to data from its website, 3,49,428 cattle were sold via the platform, of which 1,429 were sold directly from the website. 

In addition, the platform had 264 slaughter bookings for harvesting meat after Qurbaani. 

The online platform launched 13 July is jointly managed by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, and the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

 

Eid-ul-Adha / Digital Haat

