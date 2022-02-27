Sacked ACC official Sharif appeals for withdrawal of termination order

Former Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) deputy assistant director Sharif Uddin has filed an application urging the authorities to withdraw his termination order and reinstate him in his former position.

In the application submitted on Sunday, Sharif stated that during his time at the office (from 12 October 2014 till 16 February 2022) he had carried out his duties with "utmost honesty and sincerity."

During his tenure, he had handled more than 70 important cases including those of providing Bangladeshi passports and NIDs to Rohingya refugees using fake documents.

Sharif claimed that he and his family had faced death threats for carrying out his duties "properly" and he was highly praised by his seniors for his "professionalism."

"Without considering the economic, social, and security-related consequences of the decision, the commission fired me on 16 February under clause 54 (2) of Anti-Corruption Commission Employees (Service) Rules 2008. They didn't show any reason for the termination," he furthered in the application.

The aforementioned provision allows the commission to fire an employee without citing proper reasons.

According to reports, Sharif became a target of a section of government officials for his role against corruption in Chattogram.

However, ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain, on 17 February, informed the media that total three departmental cases are in motion against Sharif, while another seven to 10 complaints are pending.

Sharif was given a chance to defend himself but declined to come to the office every time he was summoned. Terminating him was the last course of action as per the existing rules, the ACC secretary had added.

The former ACC deputy director was accused of illegally keeping some Tk94 lakh – which was recovered during a drive to the land office in Cox's Bazar – in his possession for nearly one and a half years.