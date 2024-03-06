Fishes dying as burnt sugar of S Alam warehouse falls into Karnaphuli

The Karnaphuli River is facing severe pollution as burnt waste from the mill is directly flowing into the river through two drains. Photo: UNB

Burnt raw sugar, along with fire extinguishing chemicals, from the S Alam sugar mill warehouse in Chattogram, where a fire has been raging for the past two days, is falling into the Karnaphuli River, posing an ecological threat there.

The severe pollution caused by burnt sugar has led to a worrying decline in the river's water quality, leading to various fish species dying.

Experts warn of a potential ecological disaster as they say lack of dissolved oxygen due to the sugar contamination may cause damage to aquatic life.

Experts report a drastic fall in dissolved oxygen levels, leading to fish suffocation and death.

Environment expert and Chemistry Professor Idris Ali explained the scientific cause behind the fish kill. He stated that burnt sugar, composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, reacts with fire, reducing oxygen levels in the water. This vital element is crucial for the survival of aquatic life.

He emphasised the long-term consequences of this incident. The burnt sugar can severely pollute the Karnaphuli River and disrupt its delicate ecological balance. Reduced oxygen levels threaten the survival of various fish species and other aquatic creatures.

Hundreds of teenagers and youth flocked to the water with fishing nets, and plastic baskets on Wednesday morning to collect the sick fish floating in the water.

Lokman Dayal, president of Ichanagar Ichanagar-Banglabazar Ghat Sampan Owners Association, claims that burnt sugar mixed with water was deliberately released from the warehouse into a nearby drain on Tuesday night. This action further exacerbated the river's pollution. Due to the high tide in the river, the waste floated across the Kalurghat area in the river and reached the Halda River, contaminating water."

Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the Department of Environment, Chattogram said, "The quality of the river water can be affected by the waste generated from the fire. We visited the spot and collected sugar waste and river water samples. The level of pollution will be known after receiving the test report."

When approached by environmental activists, S Alam Group officials reportedly denied deliberately releasing burnt sugar waste into the river.

Munira Parveen, Chattogram division coordinator of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, visited the site and expressed alarm at the clear visual signs of the pollution's impact. She stressed the urgency of protecting the river's ecology and stopping the discharge of chemical waste.

Adilur Rahman, land property officer of S Alam Group, claimed the melted sugar was being contained in dump trucks but admitted to some leakage into a nearby drain.

The fire at the sugar refinery factory could not be brought under control fully for more than 48 hours.