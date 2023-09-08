Russian FM Lavrov pays courtesy call on PM Hasina

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pays courtesy call to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 8 September 2023. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday (8 September) morning.

"Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov was received by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina," reads an X (formerly Twitter) post of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

🇷🇺🇧🇩 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov was received by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina.#RussiaBangladesh pic.twitter.com/iCCR5MZeb6— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 8, 2023

After the courtesy call on the prime minister, Lavrov visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 to pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He signed the visitors' book there.

On his maiden visit, Lavrov arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday (7 September) evening and held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Momen also hosted a working dinner for his Russian counterpart.

This was the first visit to Bangladesh by any Russian Foreign Minister since independence.

Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on his way to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September.