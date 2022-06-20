Russia: Padma Bridge a true game changer

Bangladesh

UNB
20 June, 2022, 05:30 pm
20 June, 2022

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Monday said Padma Bridge is a "true game changer" as it offers multiple opportunities in terms of regional trade, investments, connectivity, employment, tourism, and many other fields.

The Russian Federation thinks the construction of Padma Bridge is a "landmark achievement" made possible by the far-sighted vision of the Bangladesh government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Without doubt, the Russian embassy said, it will largely contribute to the national GDP growth and benefit the comprehensive development of the southwestern parts of Bangladesh.

"The dream of Sonar Bangla cherished by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is coming true right before our eyes," said the embassy in a media release as Bangladesh is set to see formal inauguration of the dream project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the Padma Bridge on 25 June.

Undoubtedly, the Russian embassy said, the implementation of other mega projects including the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant with the assistance of the Russian company Rosatom will further contribute to the successful development story of Bangladesh, to prosperity and well-being of its people.

The embassy of the Russian Federation congratulated the government and the people of Bangladesh on the upcoming inauguration of the multipurpose Padma Bridge.

"It is commendable that this ambitious mega-project has been completely funded by Dhaka's own resources," said the embassy.

