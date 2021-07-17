Russia committed to finish Bangladesh nuclear projects

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 July, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 July, 2021, 11:47 am

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed Russia's commitment to complete the two nuclear projects in Bangladesh in 2023 and 2024. 

The meeting took place on the margin of the international conference on "Central & South Asia: regional connectivity, challenges and opportunity" held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan yesterday. 

Two ministers expressed happiness at the level of existing mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and Russia, said a press release.

Momen gave an overview of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and thanked the Russian foreign minister for standing beside Bangladesh in all difficult times, especially their direct support in Bangladesh's War of Liberation. 

He also requested Russia for active and fruitful cooperation to facilitate the return and reintegration of the Rohingya to their homeland. 

Lavrov assured that Russia will continue to encourage Myanmar to engage in dialogue with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh-Russia relations

Comments

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

TBS Current Affairs: What will happen if the lockdown is relaxed?

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

TBS Today: Mad rush of homebound people in Shimulia ferry terminal, hygiene rules ignored

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

TBS Today: Orion launches home appliances brand

21h | Videos

