Rush at kitchen markets for last minute shopping ahead of Eid

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 July, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 02:19 pm

Photo- Jahir Rayhan
Photo- Jahir Rayhan

People are now crowding at kitchen markets in the capital for buying spices and cooking essentials ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Eid will be observed on Wednesday. 

People are thronging to kitchen markets to buy spices, knives, cleavers, vermicelli, animal feed and mats.

Crowds of shoppers have been seen in the capital's Karwan Bazar spice shops.

Photo-Jahir Rayhan
Photo-Jahir Rayhan

They are also buying cinnamon, cumin, cardamom, cloves, pesto nuts, cashew nuts, turmeric powder, dried chilies and other spices.

In the meantime, the meat shops are also over crowded.

The price of mutton per kg is Tk900 and beef per Kg Tk600.

Due to the demand for beef, the price of chicken has come down by Tk5 per kg.

Sumon, a meat trader in Kawran Bazar, said the demand for beef is high. They are passing busy time in selling.

It has been seen that the buyers are rushing to buy fish and chicken too.
 

kitchen market / Eid-ul-Adha

