Rush of Dhaka-bound passengers at Shimulia ghat

The pressure of passengers from the country's South-Western regions has increased by multiple folds at Shimulia ghat as people are returning to the capital on Saturday after celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones in their respective villages.

More than 50 vehicles are waiting at the ghat to cross the river Padma. The ghat saw huge pressure from vehicles in the morning although it started decreasing in the afternoon.

Passengers who reach Banglabazar ghat via launches have to wait for a long time to get public transport and also have to pay extra fares for going to Dhaka, passengers claimed.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC)'s Shimulia Ghat Manager (trade) Foisal Ahmed said 10 ferries are carrying vehicles and passengers on Shimulia-Banglabazar-Majhikandi routes for 24 hours.

Moreover, 155 speedboats and 85 launches are carrying passengers on the river route, said Shahadat Hossain, a port officer at BIWTC's Shimulia river port.

Over 80,000 passengers crossed the river with 292 launch trips on Friday as offices open from Sunday, passengers are going to Dhaka after crossing the River Padma via launches, he added.

Hanufa Begum, a passenger of Ilisha Paribahan, said, "I paid Tk45 as the launch fare, which is not much. But I had to pay additional money for a bus ride. It took Tk100 from me instead of Tk85, the regular fare."

Dhaka-bound passenger Afzal Hossain, an IT official at a private company in the capital, said, "We paid the fare at a pre-set rate for the launch ride but these vessels are carrying extra passengers. However, bus conductors are realising extra money from Dhaka-bound passengers. They took Tk120 for going to Gulistan."

Joynal Miah, a bus driver of Ilisha Paribahan, said, "We are taking Tk100 as bus fare instead of Tk85 as we have to return from Dhaka with empty buses. Have we not paid for fuels? If we do not come to the ghat area with an empty bus, passengers then get stuck here and face a huge crisis for transport."

Mohammad Roman Mia, general secretary of Mawa Bus Owners' Association, said, "No transport is supposed to charge extra fares. Now if the drivers take, we will strictly ensure that no extra fare is taken. However, buses move to different distances -- Gulistan, Mirpur -- from the ghat. The fares from here can vary."

Ghat manager Foisal Ahmed also said with the reopening of the offices and courts from Sunday, there is a huge rush of passengers and vehicles heading towards Dhaka at Shimulia Ghat.

Additional Superintendent of Police Yasina Ferdous said, "One or two buses were charging extra. We have already strictly instructed the bus owners so that passengers should not be held hostage and extra fares should not be charged."