RU's 3-day admission test from Monday

A three-day admission test for first year honours courses under 2020-2021 academic session at Rajshahi University (RU) will start on Monday.

A total of 1,27,647 students are going to appear in their admission tests against 4191 seats in 59 departments under 12 faculties and two institutes meaning that 31 students will vie for each seat this year, RU sources said.

Of those, 44,194 students will appear in the test for 'C' Unit comprising the faculties of Science and Agriculture to be held on October 4, while 43,558 students for the 'A' unit comprising the faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research on October 5.

Another 39,895 students will take part in admission test under 'B' Unit consisting of Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration to be held on October 6.

The tests will be held in three shifts - from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, 12 noon to 1 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm - every day.

Detailed admission related information will be available in the admission menu of www.ru.ac.bd - website besides its official facebook page- University of Rajshahi.

According to the RU sources, the admission seekers have been asked to take their respective seats in the selected rooms before 30 minutes of the test's start.

They were also asked to bring only the admit card and test related documents and instruments in the examination hall. None will be allowed to bring any electronic devices, the release added.

The university authorities will arrange accommodation in common spaces, including TV room, waiting room, hall room and prayer room in female dormitories, for the female students.

It has also arranged seating facilities for the guardians in some selected places of the campus.

Sources also said drastic action will be taken against those who will be found involved in any offense in the admission test.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) has adopted a four-tier security measure centering the admission test.

Railway authority has cancelled the weekly holidays of its two intercity trains on October 3 and 6 for the greater interest of smooth movement of the admission seekers.

They will also add an extra boggy to all the intercity trains running between Rajshahi and Dhaka from October 2.

On the other hand, academic activities, including classes, of RU will resume in person on October 20 after a long closure due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to this, the students' dormitories will reopen on October 17, RU sources said.

RU authorities took the decision in its academic council meeting held at the Senate Building with Vice-chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar in the chair on September 30 last.

The meeting also took the decision of cancelling the scheduled summer and winter vacations of the current year.