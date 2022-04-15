Runner and A2I working together to introduce eco-friendly electric vehicles

Runner Automobiles Limited is working jointly with A2I to bring electric vehicles in the country's market.

The automobile company has been contributing to the economic development of the country by meeting the demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly vehicles, reads a press release.

State Minister for Information and Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, MP, hopes that the Runner Group will be able to make a significant contribution in protecting the environment along with the development of technology if these vehicles are produced.

He expressed this hope while inspecting the RND facility of Runner Automobile Limited's two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturing plant and electric vehicle under construction, the first motorcycle manufacturing and exporting company in Bhaluka, Bangladesh on Thursday.

Hafizur Rahman Khan, chairman of Runner Group and senior officials of both the organisations were present on the occasion.

Junaid Ahmed Palak said the city will be the "Dream City" of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Runner Automobiles Limited, the only and the first non-governmental motorcycle manufacturer in Bangladesh, has been working tirelessly for the same purpose along with the government.

More than 70% of all roads, highways, district level, village level roads in Bangladesh are for rural transportation and a big chunk of Bangladesh's economy is dependent on this transportation and rural roads.

Runner Automobiles Limited has been working tirelessly for the betterment of the ongoing economy of Bangladesh and for the same purpose has taken initiative to manufacture Electric Vehicle (EV) for the development of Rural Transportation.

The state minister further said, "Keeping pace with the times, Bangladesh has now come a long way in the IT sector and the contribution of private sector like Runner Group in this journey is undeniable."

In this regard, the chairman of Runner Group said, "Soon we will carry out all the experiments for manufacturing electric vehicles in the country, which, if produced, will contribute to the development of technology as well as protection against environmental pollution."

Note that under this process, A2I i-Lab and Runner Automobiles Limited are working jointly. Also present during the visit were Member of Parliament Monira Sultana Moni, Policy Advisor of ICT Division A2I Program Anir Chowdhury, Head of Technology of A2I I Lab Farooq Ahmed Jewel, Former University of Engineering Technology (DEU), reads the statement.

Engineer Mohammad Joynal Abedin along with various government officials and senior officials of Runner Automobiles Limited were also present.