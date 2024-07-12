Students block railway in Rajshahi, Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka demanding quota reform, justice for 'yesterday's attacks'

Students of Rajshahi University have blocked the railway today (12 July), demanding reform of the quota system for government jobs and justice for reported attacks on protesters yesterday.

Besides, protesters in the capital have blocked off the Shahbagh intersection as part of their pre-announced Bangla Blockade programme with the same demands.

Anti-quota protesters congregate in the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

They have announced that they will hold a short rally at the intersection.

Students from Khulna University, University of Chittagong and Jagannath University have also staged demonstration with similar demands.

Khulna University students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters

The RU students blocked the rail tracks near the Station Bazar area adjacent to the university at around 5:00pm, effectively cutting off rail communication with the rest of the country, our correspondent reports from the spot.

RU students bring out a procession demanding quota reform on 12 July. Photo: Bulbul Habib/TBS

"Two trains were stuck at Rajshahi Railway Station due to students' blockade. The inter-city Tungipara Express was scheduled to leave at 5:00pm, but the train could not leave due to the blockade. Besides, the Pabna-bound Dhalarchar Express train was supposed to leave at 3:30pm, but the train entered Rajshahi after 4pm. Then the wash took about an hour. For this reason, it was not possible for the train to leave. There are no more trains for now," said Rajshahi Railway Station manager Abdul Karim.

Speaking during the blockade today, the RU protesters called for the quota ratio in all government jobs to be cut down to 5% by passing a law in the parliament.

University of Chittagong students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters

"We are conducting the movement in coordination with the whole country… The quota system should be reformed in all grades by keeping a minimum ratio of 5%," Tofayel Ahmed, a Masters' student at the RU who is participating in the protest, said.

Prior to blocking the railway tracks, RU students also brought out a procession to press home their demands.

A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

In Dhaka, students brought out a procession that circled the campus and ended at Shahbagh intersection.

They called for a logical solution to the quota system.

University students across the country are expected to hold demonstrations in protest of reported attacks on protesters in various universities yesterday.

A protester demonstrate against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Police, yesterday, cracked down on protesters from Comilla University and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, injuring at least 30 people, protesters claimed.

Nahidul Islam Nahid, one of the coordinators of the protest, yesterday announced that a country-wide demonstration will be staged today on all university campuses across the country at 4:00pm on Friday (12 July), protesting the attacks on agitating students.

The anti-quota protesters also demanded the formation of a commission for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs.

JnU students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters

Meanwhile, in a short order published yesterday, the High Court said the government can change the quota ratio as and when necessary amid the protests.

In the short order delivered on 5 June, the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat declared the 2018 cancellation of quota by the government illegal.

It ordered that the quota for children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters be restored and the quota reserved for districts, women, those with disabilities, tribes, minor races and others be maintained.

"However, this judgment will not create any bar upon the respondents [government] if they change, reduce or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas relating to the aforesaid criteria as and when necessary.

"The respondents are at liberty to fill up the vacant post from the general merit list if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination," it added.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier this month after the HC on 30 June ordered to restore the quota for descendants of freedom fighters which was abolished in 2018.