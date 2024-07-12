Students block railway in Rajshahi, Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka demanding quota reform, justice for 'yesterday's attacks'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 06:47 pm

Related News

Students block railway in Rajshahi, Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka demanding quota reform, justice for 'yesterday's attacks'

Students from Khulna University, University of Chittagong and Jagannath University have also staged demonstration with similar demands

TBS Report
12 July, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 06:47 pm
RU students block railway near university on 12 July afternoon. Photo: TBS/Bulbul Habib
RU students block railway near university on 12 July afternoon. Photo: TBS/Bulbul Habib

Students of Rajshahi University have blocked the railway today (12 July), demanding reform of the quota system for government jobs and justice for reported attacks on protesters yesterday.

Besides, protesters in the capital have blocked off the Shahbagh intersection as part of their pre-announced Bangla Blockade programme with the same demands.

Anti-quota protesters congregate in the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
Anti-quota protesters congregate in the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

They have announced that they will hold a short rally at the intersection.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Students from Khulna University, University of Chittagong and Jagannath University have also staged demonstration with similar demands.

Khulna University students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters
Khulna University students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters

The RU students blocked the rail tracks near the Station Bazar area adjacent to the university at around 5:00pm, effectively cutting off rail communication with the rest of the country, our correspondent reports from the spot.

RU students bring out a procession demanding quota reform on 12 July. Photo: Bulbul Habib/TBS
RU students bring out a procession demanding quota reform on 12 July. Photo: Bulbul Habib/TBS

"Two trains were stuck at Rajshahi Railway Station due to students' blockade. The inter-city Tungipara Express was scheduled to leave at 5:00pm, but the train could not leave due to the blockade. Besides, the Pabna-bound Dhalarchar Express train was supposed to leave at 3:30pm, but the train entered Rajshahi after 4pm. Then the wash took about an hour. For this reason, it was not possible for the train to leave. There are no more trains for now," said Rajshahi Railway Station manager Abdul Karim.

Speaking during the blockade today, the RU protesters called for the quota ratio in all government jobs to be cut down to 5% by passing a law in the parliament. 

University of Chittagong students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters
University of Chittagong students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters

"We are conducting the movement in coordination with the whole country… The quota system should be reformed in all grades by keeping a minimum ratio of 5%," Tofayel Ahmed, a Masters' student at the RU who is participating in the protest, said.

Prior to blocking the railway tracks, RU students also brought out a procession to press home their demands. 

A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A protester demonstrates against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

In Dhaka, students brought out a procession that circled the campus and ended at Shahbagh intersection.

They called for a logical solution to the quota system.

University students across the country are expected to hold demonstrations in protest of reported attacks on protesters in various universities yesterday.

A protester demonstrate against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
A protester demonstrate against the quota system for government jobs during a programme in Shahbagh on 12 July. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Police, yesterday, cracked down on protesters from Comilla University and Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, injuring at least 30 people, protesters claimed.

Nahidul Islam Nahid, one of the coordinators of the protest, yesterday announced that a country-wide demonstration will be staged today on all university campuses across the country at 4:00pm on Friday (12 July), protesting the attacks on agitating students.

The anti-quota protesters also demanded the formation of a commission for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs.

JnU students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters
JnU students protesting in demand of quota reform and justice for reported attacks on protesters

Meanwhile, in a short order published yesterday, the High Court said the government can change the quota ratio as and when necessary amid the protests.

In the short order delivered on 5 June, the HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat declared the 2018 cancellation of quota by the government illegal. 

It ordered that the quota for children/grandchildren of Freedom Fighters be restored and the quota reserved for districts, women, those with disabilities, tribes, minor races and others be maintained.

"However, this judgment will not create any bar upon the respondents [government] if they change, reduce or increase the ratio or percentage of the quotas relating to the aforesaid criteria as and when necessary. 

"The respondents are at liberty to fill up the vacant post from the general merit list if any quota is not fulfilled in any public examination," it added.

University students across the country began protesting against the quota system for government jobs earlier this month after the HC on 30 June ordered to restore the quota for descendants of freedom fighters which was abolished in 2018.

Top News

Anti-quota protest / Bangladesh / Rajshahi University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

5h | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

5h | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

9h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

21h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

20h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

22h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

22h | Videos