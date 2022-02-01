RU student killed in accident on campus 

A student of Rajshahi University has been killed inside the university campus after a truck hit their motorcycle.

The incident took place in front of the Habibur Rahman residential hall at RU on Tuesday (1 February) around 9pm.

The deceased student was identified as Mahmud Habib Himel, a 4th-year student of the Fine Arts faculty. The identities of two other riders on the bike are yet to be known, said RU Proctor Liaqat Ali.

According to the witnesses, a truck containing construction material collided with the victims' vehicle.

As news of the accident spread, agitated students set fire to five trucks.

Students have now blocked the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in front of the main gate of the university.

Proctor Liaquat Ali said, "Several multi-storied buildings are being constructed inside the campus. For this, construction materials are transported by truck. One of these trucks collided with three students on a motorcycle in front of Habibur Rahman Hall."

One of the three died on spot, he added.