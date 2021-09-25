RU admission tests from Oct 4 to 6

Bangladesh

BSS
25 September, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 01:34 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The admission tests for the first year honours classes at Rajshahi University (RU) in 2020-2021 academic session is scheduled to be held from October 4 to 6.

According to the schedule, the admission test for 'C' Unit comprising the faculties of Science and Agriculture will be held on October 4, 2021, 'A' unit comprising the faculties of Arts, Law, Social Sciences and Fine Arts and Institute of Education and Research on October 5 and 'B' Unit consisting of Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration on October 6.

RU sources said the tests will be held in three shifts- from 9.30 am to 10.30 am, 12 noon to 1 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm- every day.

Detailed admission related information will be available in the admission menu of www.ru.ac.bd - website.

Meanwhile, to make the test successful a multi-sectoral meeting was held at the city bhaban office with Rajshahi city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton in the chair on Friday. 

The meeting was addressed, among others, by RU Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar, Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Abu Kalam Siddique, Director of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Brig Gen Shamim Yazdani and Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil.

RU VC told the meeting that around 1.33 lakh students will appear in the entry test and around 45,000 every day on an average. "But, we are being compelled to take the test keeping the dormitories shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

The meeting discussed and devised ways and means on how to overcome the accommodation crisis of the admission-seekers during the test in the city.

             

