RSF appreciates students for managing traffic on streets

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 12:17 pm

Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Road Safety Foundation has expressed its thankfulness to the students for managing and controlling traffic on the streets of the capital and other cities across the country.

A joint statement signed by the organisation's chairman Professor Dr AI Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, vice-chairman Syed Jahangir, Ferdaus Khan, Professor Hasina Begum, and executive director Saidur Rahman has been issued in this regard. 

"Since the mass uprising, the students are showing great expertise in managing the traffic situation of the country. Road accidents have decreased significantly in the last few days, and students have been successful where traffic police have failed miserably. That's why we are expressing our gratitude to the students," the statement reads.

The statement sought proper training of the students in traffic management so that they could come in handy during times of crisis.

"Students play a great role during times of crisis. They are our last refuge. No one will be able to do us any harm due to the ever-awake nature of our student community," the statement concluded.

 

 

