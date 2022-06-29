Rowshan hails Padma Bridge as a symbol of self-respect

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rowshan Ershad on Wednesday hailed the Padma Bridge as a "symbol of our self-respect" and not just an infrastructure.

The Jatiya Party leader said this while taking part in the general discussion on the proposed budget for 2022-23 in the House.

"There was a lot of criticism centring it. The dream has finally come true. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the prime minister," she said on her first appearance in the House in about a year.

Rowshan returned home from Thailand on Monday after seven months of treatment.

She thanked PM Hasina for her brave decision to build the bridge overcoming all hurdles.

Rowshan urged the government to take long-term steps to find a permanent solution to the country's flood problem.